GODFREY - The Village of Godfrey will hold a ceremony commemorating the groundbreaking of the F.E. Widman Trail. The ceremony will take place at 9 a.m. on Monday, March 4, at LaVista Park. Officials will celebrate the kickoff of the first of three phases of construction.

The F.E. Widman Trail will be a paved biking/walking trail that will ultimately link Glazebrook Park with LaVista Park and will allow users to travel from Stamper Lane to the Sam M. Vadalabene Bike Trail along the Great River Road, connecting the Village of Godfrey’s parks to the extensive trail system within the region.

Article continues after sponsor message

Planning and design have been in the works since 2019 and are possible in part with grant funding from the Metro East Park and Recreation District, Madison County Transit Trails System, Illinois Department of Natural Resources, and Madison County Park Enhancement Program.

“A great deal of work from a great many people has gone into realizing this dream,” said Mayor Mike McCormick. “Combining elements of exercise, nature, and simple convenience, this will be a remarkable feature for everyone to utilize and will bring people to the beautiful community of Godfrey to enjoy for years to come.”

For more information about the Village of Godfrey and their recreation opportunities, check out their official website at VisitGodfrey.com.

More like this: