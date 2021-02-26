GODFREY - Another round of the Village of Godfrey Vouchers Program begins today on Riverbender.com.

The Village of Godfrey Stimulus Program distributed thousands back into the Godfrey economy for local businesses. The program has been done in partnership between the Village of Godfrey and Riverbender.com. It allows shoppers the ability to purchase half-price vouchers to many area retail stores and restaurants. This is the third time the Vouchers Program has been used.

Funding for the first and second rounds of the program were made possible through allocations from the Godfrey business District, which was established in 2011. Within the business district, retailers collect an additional 1 percent sales tax. The additional sales tax is then used to fund development initiatives within the business district.

Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick said the Village of Godfrey is fortunate to have the resources to help the businesses. He said this time, the third Stimulus Program will assist business in Godfrey that are outside the business district.

Article continues after sponsor message

“The Village Board Trustees all agreed to take this money from a sewer repair fund that was left over to help the businesses,” he said. “Some of the businesses have had a difficult time and this will help those businesses.”

Riverbender.com Owner John Hentrich said he was proud to once again to be involved and was happy to see more businesses taking part.

“It is flattering to know the Village of Godfrey was pleased enough to do this the first two times and now will do it again,” he said.

SEE BELOW FOR LINK TO THE DEALS:

https://deals.riverbender.com/

More like this: