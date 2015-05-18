GODFREY - The two outgoing members of the Village of Godfrey Board of Trustees will bid farewell to their respective careers as Village of Godfrey Trustees at the Village Meeting this week.

Gibson and Weber chose not to run for re-election in April’s local election. Both Trustees have served multiple terms and have served under sitting Mayor Mike McCormick and former Mayor Mike Campion.

Trustees Jerry Gibson, and Jeffery Weber, who represent Village of Godfrey residents on the Village Board, will be replaced May 19th by Trusteeselect Karen McAtee and Joseph Springman. Trustee Gibson began his service to Godfrey in 2002 as a member of the Planning and Zoning Board followed by his election to Trustee in 2003 and has taken on many leadership roles within the Village including, chairperson of the Employee Policy Manual Review Committee, member of the Sewer Board and

currently sits on the Godfrey Climate Protection and Energy Efficiency committee as well as the Safety and Finance Committee. Additionally, Gibson is a fixture at the Parks and Recreation Easter Egg hunt.

Trustee Weber was no stranger to local government prior to May of 2005 when he was sworn in as a Village Trustee. He had been active in Godfrey governance since 1995 with the Planning and Zoning Board and notably, served as President of the Alton School District Board from 1976 -1984. As a Trustee he has served on the Safety and Finance committees. As the Chairperson of the Special Project Sewer Committee, he was especially influential in the Piasa Hill and North/South Intercept sewer expansion

projects.

Mayor Mike McCormick highlighted the amount of time and commitment that each of the departing Trustee has put in, and the scope of their work for the community.

“It’s sometimes a thankless job, yet both these Trustees put in an unbelievable effort to assist the citizens of this community,” McCormick said. “Jerry and Jeff have brought so much to this board, and I know they will be replaced by capable people, but that doesn’t replace their personalities and all the work they have done for us. All of us at Village Hall are thankful for their years of service.”

Gibson, who began his career in public service as a school teacher then administrator, was elected to the Board in 2003. He has also been an active member of the Kiwanis. Gibson has valued his time as an elected official noting how much he has learned and has enjoyed meeting many wonderful people including Village employees who do an excellent job executing a shared vision for Godfrey while keeping the budget in the black. “Village employees are on The front line and do a first-rate job delivering services to Village residents with consideration and kindness.” About his fellow Board members he notes; “thanks to the diversity of thought amongst Board members, it has been a pleasure to agree and disagree with fellow Trustees as I know our resulting decisions have always been the best interest of our residents.” Gibson is

looking forward to spending more time with his family and traveling in the years to come.

Mayor Mike McCormick states about Gibson, “In all my years working with Jerry Gibson, it was always evident that he had the best interests of Godfrey at heart.”

Weber, who raised his family in Godfrey, first became interested in Godfrey government through placement on the Village Planning and Zoning Board. He assures his fellow Trustees and community that the end of his term will not finalize his involvement in Godfrey, “I have enjoyed my time serving Godfrey residents and I will certainly miss my role as Trustee. I look forward to seeing the Village flourish in the future and am proud of the part I have been able to play over the past 10 years.” Weber will continue to be involved on the Sewer Board as well as many local boards and advisory groups.

Mayor Mike McCormick notes that “Trustee Weber has a wealth of knowledge from his career at Marcal Asphalt, which benefited the Village on countless occasions.”

Sworn in together in 2005 McCormick adds, “Jeff has been a committed elected official to the people of Godfrey. We are lucky to have had him on the Board and grateful that he is willing to continue to serve on the Sewer Board.”

Trustees Gibson and Weber will take their final bows at the Village Board meeting May 19th, at 7 p.m. in Village Hall as McAttee and Springman are sworn in.

