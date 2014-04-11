Godfrey, Illinois, April 11, 2014: After a thorough bidding / selection process, the Village of Godfrey will again contract with Homefield Energy, to be their electrical aggregation partner for the contract term of June, 2014 – June, 2016.

Homefield Energy guarantees a rate of $0.04646 per kWh (kilo Watt hour) effective as of the June 2014 billing cycle. The contract with the Village of Godfrey requires residents to opt-out of participating; otherwise residents will automatically be enrolled or re-enrolled in the program. Opt-out letters will be mailed out to customers around April 15, 2014. If a resident wishes to remain with, or return to, Ameren, the opt-out card must be completed by May 2, 2014.

Mayor Mike McCormick states: “Homefield Energy has been our provider of choice for the past two years and residents have told me time and again how pleased they have been with this provider and their contracted rate.”

Unlike Ameren and/or other electric energy providers, Homefield Energy’s rate of $ 0.046 is a constant rate throughout the contract period (June 2014 – June 2016). There will be NO increase or variable rate during summer or high-use months.

The Mayor has issued a strong warning to all residents: “I continue to hear reports from residents of aggressive telemarketers and even door-to-door sales personnel touting the potential savings of electric providers with which the Village of Godfrey aggregation program is in no-way affiliated.

He further warns: “A Company offering a variable rate to consumers as a form of savings is a false representation of fact. I am even aware of a provider that quadrupled their initial rate this winter resulting in an astronomical energy bill. When approached by any marketer please simply ask if their company can beat $.046 EVERY month for the next two years.”

Residents should be vigilant in protecting themselves and can do so by participating in the Village of Godfrey aggregation program and b) by protecting their energy account number as carefully as a social security number. Non-aggregation providers will typically sign new customers under a term-based contract with rigid and exorbitant early termination fees.

“Do NOT give your account number to any sales person offering to analyze your current bill/rate,” Mayor McCormick said.

As always, the Mayor is available to help residents: “I have become educated on electrical aggregation over the past few years. Residents should feel comfortable using me as a resource as questions or concerns about electrical aggregation arise.”

The Mayor can be reached by phone (618-466-3324), email (mayor @godfreyil.org), or in person (6810 Godfrey Road).

More information about The Village of Godfrey electrical aggregation program as well as other electric providers can be found at:

http://www.godfreyil.org/

http://www.homefieldenergy.com/residential/municipal-aggregation/communities-we-serve.php

http://www.ameren.com/sites/aiu/ElectricChoice/Pages/SupplyCosts.aspx

PlugInIllinois.org

http://www.citizensutilityboard.org

