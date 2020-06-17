GODFREY - The Village of Godfrey has canceled the July 4, 2020, fireworks event because of COVID-19 Pandemic safety concerns.

The Village of Godfrey trustees voted at Tuesday night’s meeting to cancel the fireworks.

Village of Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick said the state guidelines for the next phase say it is not allowed to have more than 50 people gathered. Because of parking concerns at Glazebrook Park in Godfrey proceeding with the fireworks tradition would be impossible.

“We pre-paid for this year’s fireworks event, so we think the 2021 fireworks event will be extra special,” McCormick explained. “We can probably put a little extra in it next year.”

Mayor McCormick said there is still a plan to have a Haunted Godfrey Maze. Normally, an outside company is hired to construct the Maze, but McCormick said this year people inhouse will use mowing equipment to construct a Maze. The Village of Godfrey trustees agreed to proceed with the Haunted Maze.

The mayor added that the corn is planted and growing for the Maze and by the end of September or October, the haunted event will be in the making.

“We are trying in earnest to keep Godfrey’s history moving forward by having the Haunted Maze,” he said.

