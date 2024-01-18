An outside view of the old Woody's Chicken Building. (Photo by Sydney Sinks)

GODFREY - The Village of Godfrey Planning Commission Board approved a proposal 7-0 for a new cannabis dispensary in the old Woody’s Chicken building in Godfrey at a Wednesday meeting.

Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick said the proposal for the new business will be voted on at the Village Board’s next meeting on Feb. 6, 2024.

McCormick said as of right now the village is trying to develop a plan for a special use permit where the tax benefits could benefit residents of all of Godfrey if it is approved.

