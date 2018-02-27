GODFREY - The 2018 Youth Little League Baseball season registration has been extended until Friday, March 2, 2018 for the Minors (ages 9-10), Majors (ages 11-12) and Junior’s (ages 13-14) divisions. The registration deadline for the t-ball and pitching machine divisions is Friday, March 9, 2018. T-Ball & Pitching machine registration may be done on-line through March 9th. Click here to register now.

Also, register your child for the MLB Hit, Pitch and Run Competition to be held from 6-8 pm at Glazebrook Park ball diamonds on Friday, May 4, 2018 for boys and girls ages 7-14 yrs. The competition is FREE but participants MUST be pre-registered with a birth certificate on file to participate.

Following the MLB Hit, Pitch, and Run competition on Friday, May 4th the Parks Department will host a FREE baseball movie, “A League of Their Own” to be shown at dusk in the outfield of Field A at Glazebrook Ball diamonds.

The Godfrey Parks and Recreation Department has joined the Metro East Recreational Baseball League (MERBL) to provide high school boys ages 14-18 years, with an opportunity to play “competitive recreational baseball” during the summer. MERBL allows anyone who is going to be a freshman in the 2018-2019 school year or anyone who will be graduating late May/early June and ending by the end of July (weather permitting). This is a travelling league-other teams in the league consist of O’Fallon, Belleville, Millstadt, Troy, Granite City, & Collinsville. Early registration will continue until March 16th at a cost of $100 for Godfrey resident and $110 for non-resident and regular registration will run from March 19-April 20 at a cost of $105 for Godfrey resident and $115 for non-residents.

Summer Tennis Clinic for boys and girls ages 5 and up. Whether it is your first time playing tennis or you are looking to take your game to the next level, we can meet your needs. Classes will be an hour long and taught three days a week from Monday through Wednesday. Registrants will choose between three sessions and choose the skill level they want to attend. Early registration will continue through March 29 at a rate of $35 for Godfrey resident and $45 for non-resident and regular registration will run from April 2 – May 11th at a cost of $40 for residents and $50 for non-resident. Click here for the registration form.

4X4 Volleyball League for youth in grades 5th-12th. Improve your volleyball skills and have fun through team practice and competition. Teams will have practices and games and conclude with a one-day tournament. Teams will be divided Participants will be divided into teams based upon grade and teams will have practices and games and conclude the season with a one-day tournament. Maximum roster size is six players. Registration ends on March 16th. Click here for the registration form.

Rookie Baseball for boys and girls ages 3-5 years

This is a family oriented program designed to have fun while developing motor skills, self-esteem and basic baseball skills. Participants must be 3 years of age by the start of the session, there are six session times - early, discounted registration continues through March 29, 2018 and regular registration continues through May 11, 2018 – or until the sessions fill to the maximum capacity.

MARK YOUR CALENDARS for the 17th Annual Easter Egg Hunt on Sunday, March 25th from 2-4 pm at Glazebrook Park Ball Diamonds, 1401 B Stamper Lane, Godfrey. This event is for children ages 0-10 years and children will be divided by age divisions on each field. Please see the on-line informational flyer at www.godfreyil.org for further details. Click here for the flier.

On-line registration is available for these recreational programs via www.godfreyil.org, click the online registration yellow circle and proceed to register.

For a complete list of our current and upcoming activities and special events, please visit our website at www.godfreyil.org, like Village of Godfrey Parks and Recreation page on Facebook, or call the Parks office at 618-466-1483.

