GODFREY - The Village of Godfrey Board of Trustees approved the hire of Mr. William Catalano for the position of Economic Development and Market Brand Director. Mr. Catalano will report to work on Tuesday May 26th.

The Board previously approved the creation of this position upon the completion of the Godfrey Branding Study. The study recommended that the Village hire an Economic Development & Market Brand Director to lead the growth and development efforts for Godfrey. The Director will attract new business, jobs, and services while working closely with established Godfrey businesses offering support, networking, and access to resources. Equally important, the Director will fully implement the “Godfrey.... You can see your future from here” Brand identifying Godfrey as a community full of advantages.

“This is an exciting time for the Village,” Chairperson of the Economic Development Committee, Tom Long asserts. “Primed for growth and development and armed with a Brand which beautifully reflects the essence of Godfrey, the Director has a big job ahead and we are eager to work with Mr. Catalano.”

With a Bachelor’s of Science in Economics and Political Science and Master’s of Science in Economics and Finance, both from Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville, Mr. Catalano brings a wealth of experience in municipal management and economic development. He first served as the Director of Economic Development and Tourism/ Zoning Administratorfor Pontoon Beach. That foundation provided William with the opportunity to advance into the role of City Administrator for the Village of LeRoy, Illinois.

“To work for such a forward looking community is a real honor. It is impressive to see and hear the efforts by so many within the Village and Community to preserve the Community's wonderful characteristics while fostering greater awareness and attracting new residents and growing businesses. I will assist in whatever way I can to help the Village achieve its vision. After all, in Godfrey, you can see your future from here," explains Mr. Catalano.

After considering applications submitted by over thirty candidates, Mr. Catalano’s knowledge of all aspects of municipal government in addition to brand marketing made him a top candidate. Monica Bristow, President of the Riverbend Growth Association indicated, “In print, William’s qualifications were superior and there was no question we would pursue him further. After meeting him in person, it was evident he would be the right person for Godfrey.”

Trustee Mark Stewart, also on the Economic Development Committee agrees that William was an exceptional candidate. “Meeting him in person and having the opportunity to ask him about his philosophy of growth as well as practical applications of Brand direction, I was eager to recommend William to the Board. We are very lucky to have attracted such a qualified candidate to Godfrey and I know he will bring great ideas to the table.”

William and his family are outdoor enthusiasts. When he is not enjoying the outdoors, he spends much of his free time coaching youth sports. Mr. Catalano's family has ties to Godfrey. His wife, an instructor at Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville, was raised in Godfrey.

“William will join the Village staff on May 26th, and I couldn’t be more excited to have him join us.” Mayor McCormick further elaborates, “As I frequently say, Godfrey is perfectly positioned to add commercial and residential developments. Such growth, while adding services to the region, also helps secure Godfrey’s financial future. William is perfectly fit to lead this charge."

