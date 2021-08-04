GODFREY - Smart Asset has released its seventh annual study on the healthiest housing markets in Illinois for 2021, and No. 1 is Godfrey, followed by Columbia and Chatham. No. 4 is Glen Carbon, followed by Troy in the fifth position, Springfield as sixth, Bethalto in seventh, Edwardsville in eighth, Waterloo in the ninth spot, and Highland as the 10th throughout the state.

The study determines market health by measuring the average number of years residents spend in homes, home values and the ease of selling a home, and the costs associated with homeownership in each location.

Godfrey residents averaged 14.6 years in a home and had the healthiest markets index of 82.94 to lead the state. Glen Carbon had an average of 10.6 years in a home, with a healthiest markets index of 78.52. Bethalto had an average of 12.3 years in a home and a 76.72 healthiest markets index, and Edwardsville had an average of 11.3 years in a home with a healthiest markets index of 76.19.

Village of Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick was ecstatic about the Smart Asset recognition.

"The housing market in Godfrey is very strong," McCormick said. "People stay in their homes, and the homes keep increasing in value. There are a lot of great neighborhoods and are well kept. The village has strong zoning policies in place. It has been a goal of mine ever since I started as mayor to protect the housing market, and I think we have done that."

As anyone enters Godfrey, they see a beautiful Welcome To Godfrey sign put in place after Pride, Incorporated’s Chairman of Beautification, Karen Wilson, presented a detailed plan to the village board for enhancing the entrances to Godfrey in 2020, and that became a reality after the mayor and board approval.

The project’s goal was to make Godfrey identifiable for people coming off Illinois 255 while creating landmarks, making the community distinctive using a common architectural theme, creating a feeling of community, and identifying Godfrey’s major business district.

The Village of Glen Carbon, Bethalto, and Edwardsville have all enhanced their communities over the years and done a considerable amount with parks and recreation areas. All the areas have many beautiful new subdivisions and older homes in place.

