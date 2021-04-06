GODFREY - Mike McCormick retained his mayor's spot in the Village of Godfrey race Tuesday night with Mark Stewart. McCormick won with Godfrey mayor race with 2,322 votes to Stewart's 1,040 votes.

"I want to thank the residents of Godfrey for supporting me in this election," Mayor McCormick said. "As before, I promise to head Godfrey in the same direction I have and make Godfrey and even better place to call home."

Kevin Botterbush Sr. and Bethany A. Bohn squared off for the Village Clerk role. The winner was Bohn with 2,109 votes to Botterbush Sr.'s 1,125 votes.

For Village Trustees: These were the picks: Jeffrey R. Weber (1,700 votes), Sarah Woodman (2,360 votes), Rick Lauschke (1,566 votes), Nathan L. Schrumpf (1,534 votes), and James J. Ward (793 votes).

