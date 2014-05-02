Godfrey, Illinois, May 2, 2014: With over 700 kids and 50 teams, Godfrey Youth Baseball officially kicks off the 2014 season on Saturday May 3rd.

Director of Godfrey Parks & Recreation, Kimberly Caughran exclaims, “What an exciting day we planned at the ball fields! We hope residents will swing by and enjoy the festivities.” All Godfrey teams will have games in addition to several special events to celebrate the completion of the restroom facilities as part of the Glazebrook Park ball fields. The St. Louis Cardinals' “Fred Bird” will get fans pumped at the Concession and Restroom ribbon cutting at 9:30 am, followed by MLB Pitch, Hit and Run Competition from 10:00 am until 1:00 pm. Ball games begin at 10:00 am.



“The Village of Godfrey is committed to providing children with safe, reliable fields and play spaces to encourage outdoor activity! We have this beautiful outdoor environment that encourages kids and families to enjoy time outside in the Village of Godfrey. Being active is so important to our youth and the Pitch, Hit & Run program offers a perfect opportunity for such activity,” states an enthusiastic Caughran.



Major League Baseball Pitch, Hit & Run (PHR) is a FREE, exciting skills event for boys and girls aged 7 – 14 to participate in four levels of competition including Team Championship events at all 30 Major League ballparks and the National Finals at the MLB All-Star Game. Recreation Supervisor, Jessica Weidman further explains, “The MLB Pitch, Hit and Run Competition starts at 10:00 am. All competitors must pre-register and show a birth certificate to verify age.”

The PITCH portion of the program will test how accurately a competitor can throw strikes to a designated "Strike Zone" target. The HIT portion of the program will test a competitor's ability to hit from a stationary batting tee, along a tape measure from home plate, toward straightaway centerfield. The RUN portion of the program will measure a competitor's speed in a sprint from the start line, touching third base, and touching home plate.

The Glazebrook field project began in 2011 thanks to a grant from the Open Space Lands Acquisition and Development (OSLAD) Program. The Open Space Lands Acquisition and Development (OSLAD) Program is a state-financed grant program that provides funding assistance to local government agencies for acquisition and/or development of land for public parks and open space.

Once the fields were completed, it was time to add Concessions and Restrooms thanks to the

support of the Metro East Parks and Recreation District, Madison County and Village Trustees;

“Village residents have clearly benefited from funds distributed by the Metro East Parks

and Recreation District. Combined with Village of Godfrey funds, Glazebrook Park is a shining

example of what makes Godfrey a family-friendly and inviting community to work, live and play

in,” says Mayor Mike McCormick.



The Metro East Park and Recreation District (MEPRD) was formed by voters in November 2000, and is responsible for the development of trails and trail facilities in Madison County and St. Clair County, Illinois. The District often supplements the efforts of local governments, special districts, and other jurisdictions who are already engaged in the construction and management of these types of projects. The park district is the first of its kind in Illinois, serving over half a million residents.



In closing, Director Caughran emphasizes, “Baseball, America’s greatest pastime, is

an important youth and family activity and can be enjoyed not just by participants but

spectators as well. All are welcome to attend Opening Day as events throughout the entire

season.”



