GODFREY - The Village of Godfrey is happy to announce the appointment of Chris Logan as its new Director of Parks and Recreation. Chris holds a Master’s Degree in Parks, Recreation & Tourism from the University of Missouri. He was previously the East Alton Parks and Recreation Director for almost seven years. Raised in Godfrey and a graduate of Marquette Catholic High School, Chris and his wife, Casey, are expecting their first child later this year.

“I’m very happy to have this position with the Village of Godfrey, as this truly is my dream job,” says Logan. “I’m pleased to have the support of the Mayor and I look forward to working with the Village Trustees and the many staff who have made the Godfrey parks the gems that they are.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Mayor Mike McCormick says he is thrilled to have Chris on board. “I’m quite certain that Mr. Logan will serve the Village of Godfrey well. I’m excited to have his participation and oversight as we move forward with our many projects and programs in the Parks and Recreation Department.”

The Village of Godfrey is home to Glazebrook Park, Homer Adams Park, LaVista Park, Hoffman Gardens, and Clifton Terrace Park … all of which see many visitors from residents and out-of-towners alike. The department is setting records for enrollment in their many sports programs for kids, including multiple seasonal offerings of baseball and soccer. If you’d like information on any of our parks or programs, please visit our website at www.godfreyil.org or call (618) 466-1483.

More like this: