The Village of Godfrey Parks and Recreation Department is currently

accepting registrations for the following youth sports programs:

Youth T-Ball and Pitching Machine League for boys & girls ages 5-8 years of

age - Registrations accepted through March 21st

Practices will begin in April with games being played in May-June. Fee for

Godfrey residents is $35 and non-residents is $45.

4X4 Youth Volleyball League for boys and girls grades 5th - 12th -

Registrations accepted through March 21.

This is a co-ed league; teams will have practices, games and conclude with a

tournament. All players will receive a t-shirt. Program begins March 29th.

Fee for Godfrey residents is $30 and non-residents is $40.

Summer Tennis Clinic for boys and girls ages 5 and up - Registrations

accepted through May 16

Article continues after sponsor message

Whether this is your first time or you are looking to take your game to the

next level, we can meet your needs. This program is designed for players of

different ages and skill level. There are three sessions to choose from,

early registration continues through April 4 at a rate of $30 for Godfrey

resident and $40 for non-resident.

Following April 4th, registration fee is $35 for residents and $45 for

non-residents.

Spring Rookie Soccer Program for boys and girls ages 3-5 years -

Registrations accepted through April 11

Rookie Baseball Program for boys and girls ages 3-5 years - Registrations

accepted through May 16

These are beginner programs designed to have fun while developing motor

skills, self-esteem and basic program skills!

Further program information can be found at

www.godfreyil.org, joining us on Facebook, or by calling our office at 618-466-1483.

More like this: