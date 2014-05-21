The Village of Godfrey is currently accepting registrations for the Youth Fall Soccer league for boys and girls in grades K-6th. Registrations will be accepted through June 27 at a rate of $35 for Godfrey village residents and $45 for non-residents. This program relies on volunteer coaches for success; if you are interested in volunteering your time and skills to coach a team, please contact the Parks and Recreation department at 618-466-1483, X1.

The Village of Godfrey, in conjunction with the Community Cultivators at LaVista Park are once again hosting the Earthworms outdoor activity program. Registrations for this fun program will be accepted through May 30th at a rate of $30 for Godfrey residents and $35 for non-residents of the village.

Godfrey Parks and Recreation is once again offering a boys and girls Summer Tennis Clinic for children 5 years and older. Registrations for the July session are still being accepted at a rate of $35 for Godfrey residents and $45 for non-residents.

The Village of Godfrey is once again planning a spectacular 4th of July, Family Fun Fest event which will be held on Friday, July 4, 2014 from 5-9 pm at Glazebrook Park with fireworks set to go off at 9:30 p.m. The Godfrey Parks and Recreation program is currently seeking vendors and volunteers for this great, family fun event. If you are a vendor interested in selling your wares at the event, please contact the parks department for an application, vendor fees are $25 for this event. Also, if you are an individual or a group looking for volunteer opportunities, please contact the Godfrey Parks and Recreation office at 618-466-1483 for available opportunities.

For additional information on these programs or any Godfrey Park and Rec activities, please like us on Facebook, visit our website, www.godfreyil.org, or call our office at 618-466-1483.

