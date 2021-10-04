GLEN CARBON - Glen Carbon Mayor Bob Marcus and City Administrator Jamie Bowden are both extremely excited about the new Orchard Town Center 53-acre development that will include the popular Menards. Both Marcus and Bowden are convinced Menards and the other stores will become another destination for the village.

Mayor Marcus said he was glad to see village trustee approval of the rest of the new Orchard Town Center development. TIF funding has now been approved, along with a business district approval by the Village of Glen Carbon trustees.

The new development will be located on the old Fouck family tree farm property and will have several additional stores in addition to Menards with 12 out lots. Marcus described the property as between Governor's Parkway and Troy Road and just south of Best Buy.

The Staenberg Group in St. Louis will be the property developers.

Menards is an American home improvement retail company headquartered in Eau Claire, Wisc. Menards is owned by founder John Menard Jr. Menards was started in 1958 and has more than 300 home improvement stores in the U.S. Menards specializes primarily in home improvement needs from tools, lumber, appliances, pet supplies, gardening, and much more.

"This new development should be excellent for the Village of Glen Carbon," Marcus said.

"We are also working with the developer and IDOT to make sure resources are available to make sure we take care of any traffic concerns."

Bowden and Marcos said the new development should be $70 to $80 million in total and will be a huge boost to the Village of Glen Carbon economy with heightened tax revenues from all the stores in the new Orchard Town Center.