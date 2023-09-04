ELSAH - The Village of Elsah Festival returns for 2023 on the first day of fall, September 23, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. With over 35 vendors, live music at three venues, and plenty of opportunities to explore the village’s shops, attractions, and history, this year’s festival is shaping up to be even bigger than last year.

Visitors can explore the #1 Top Scenic Spot in Illinois on self-guided tours around town, including Wetland Trail and Pollinator Garden Tours. Free pamphlets for those tours are available at all Elsah businesses, and those who submit their completed plant identification brochures have a chance to win a $25 gift card from the Elsah General Store.

This year’s festival will feature live music at the Gazebo behind the Green Tree Inn, the Riverview House, and Elsah United Methodist Church. At the Gazebo, the Bluesette Duo will perform jazzy “French café music” from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by the acoustic classic rock and country duo Lanny and Julie from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Over at the Riverview House, Elsah’s oldest structure, visitors can enjoy more live music from Jay Sabo, a seasoned local guitarist, singer, and performer. After performances in Ireland and Germany last year, Sabo is “back by popular demand” for this year’s Village of Elsah Festival and will provide live musical entertainment from 12:30 to 4 p.m.

Rivers of Life Clergy Band will perform contemporary Christian music at Elsah United Methodist Church from 1 to 3 p.m. More information about the musical acts, venues, and more can be found on the “Escape to Elsah” website.

Several local vendors will also be present at the event and will set up shop inside and outside the Riverview House, at the Gazebo, Farley Music Hall, Civic Center Schoolhouse (including its lower level), and Maple Leaf Cottage Inn.

Fans of local history will have plenty of opportunity to dive into the village’s past between the Village of Elsah Museum and Walking History Tours led by Green Tree Inn Owner Gary Davis. Those tours are held at noon and 3 p.m., and the Inn itself has an on-site antique gift shop and homemade “sweet treats” to offer visitors.

More details about the 2023 Village of Elsah Festival and various sites around the village can be found at escapetoelsah.com/elsahfestival.

