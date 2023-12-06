EAST ALTON - If there was ever a village in this state or any other that should be recognized for making sure every family with children has a Merry Christmas, it would be the Village of East Alton.

Article continues after sponsor message

East Alton has developed a tradition almost second to none with its Annual “A Night Of Christmas.” The touching event this past Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, was free to families of East Alton schools. It was located at East Alton City Hall and was what was described by organizers as a “wonderful turnout for our night of Christmas.”

“Over 250 kids got to spend time with Santa, the Grinch, and all our characters,” East Alton Public Works Director Mike Moore said. “Over 500 people attended the event. All the kids received a gift and treats from all seven stations with hats and gloves from the East Alton Women’s Club. Everyone also enjoyed chili and hot chocolate."

The event was attended by State Sen. Erica Harriss, State Representative Amy Elik, and Judge Kyle Knapp along with County Board member Robert Pollard, the East Alton mayor, board of trustees and village clerk, among other area leaders. For the volunteers who helped and others who sponsored the event, it was hard to keep a dry eye when they witnessed what took place on this remarkable evening.

The Village of East Alton's determination to make sure every child they can help has a happy holiday is inspirational to all other cities and villages in the Metro East and beyond.

More like this: