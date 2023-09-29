EAST ALTON - The Village of East Alton is hosting a first on Sunday - a Fall Food Truck Festival from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Van Preter Park at 500 Playground Park in East Alton.

Organizers have more than eight food truck vendors on location for people to bring their families and relax in the beautiful fall weather of East Alton Park with delicious offerings.

Mike Moore and Robin Carlton have organized the event. Both have been involved in many of the community events that have added life to the village.

Jeremy Sheppard, owner of Street EATZ from Rosewood Heights, helped organize the event, Moore and Carlton said.

"We worked with him and went back and forth and he helped us get some food trucks organized in quick fashion," Moore said. "He has done a really good job with his food truck and has gone about a year now and is from the East Alton area. We are trying to keep it local and local vendors."

High school art classes competed for designs of a T-shirt for the event. Gray Entertainment will be the DJ at the event and has done much for the Village of East Alton, organizers said.

There will be a bags competition, bounce house for kids and much more.

"This will encompass something from moms, dads, grandmas, grandpas and kids," Robin and Mike said.

Check out video above for a complete list of the food trucks.

