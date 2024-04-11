Village Of East Alton Changes Domain Name Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. EAST ALTON - The Village of East Alton is changing its domains from eastaltonvillage.org and eapolice.org to villageofeastaltonil.gov. Here are a few fundamental reasons why: This change will increase the security and searchability of our online presence.

The first set of standards for domains, developed in the 1980s, originally designated .org for Social enterprises, global non-profits, bloggers, and even small interest groups (such as your local book club) and .gov for government

To maintain domain integrity, eligibility is limited to qualified government organizations and programs. Having a managed domain name such as .gov assures users that they are accessing an official U.S. government site.

There are several reasons why the switch from .org to .gov is necessary. The biggest reason is that .gov is controlled by the federal government domains that are more secure and harder to spoof.

This change also promotes trust and credibility with users who visit the Village of East Alton's website. By having a .gov domain, visitors can be assured that they are accessing information from an official government entity rather than a potentially less reputable source. Additionally, the new domain name will improve the searchability of the Village of East Alton's website. Search engines often prioritize .gov websites in their rankings, making it easier for residents and community members to find important information and resources provided by the village. Overall, the switch to villageofeastaltonil.gov represents a commitment to transparency, security, and professionalism in the online presence of the Village of East Alton. The transition will ensure that residents can access accurate and reliable information from their local government with confidence. Common commercial domains like .com, .net, .org, and .us are not as tightly controlled as .gov web address extensions. The .govs domains are more strictly regulated and we can place a certain amount of additional trust into the .gov domains. The old domain names eastaltonvillage.org and eapolice.org will still be owned by the village and all emails will be forwarded to the new villageofeastaltonil.gov domain name. The change will be in the next few weeks as we do the final setup and testing.