BETHALTO – The past and future will merge as the village launches its new website. Mayor Alan Winslow announced today the launch of the village’s newly revamped website.

And to get viewers clicking, the village is encouraging visitors to travel back in time as they explore cyberspace.

“Beginning the week of March 5, we are hiding the image of the Bethalto History Book somewhere within the pages of our website,” Winslow said. “Each week in March, the first individual who finds the image, clicks on it and completes the form will win a free copy of the book autographed by the authors. The book traces Bethalto’s history through pictures from its founding to the mid 1950s.”

Winners will be announced as they occur on the news crawl atop the website homepage and on the village’s Facebook page. Each Monday, the image will be hidden in a different location within the website.

Winslow said the redesigned website, created to be user-friendly, offers quick and easy access to essential information and features providing for enhanced communication and transparency.

The new website has a clean uncluttered design, improved functionality and enhanced content and features. The new website is located at the same address: www.bethalto.com.

The site is hosted by Riverbender.com "We are excited about our new website launch and the robust information it provides for current residents, business and residential developers, visitors, and potential residents,” Winslow said.

"We believe that this new site will allow our visitors to have a very informative experience.”

The new website is created to be very interactive and contains new features like video blogs, community events calendar, local news, online forms, frequently asked questions, a vast amount of municipal and departmental information, lots of images, links to related sites and even a check on the current weather.

“The site is very comprehensive when it comes to the amount of information posted,” Winslow said. “At each stage of development, we’ve tried to build the site with user convenience The Village of Bethalto 213 North Prairie Street Bethalto, Illinois 62010 www.bethalto.com in mind to provide easy access to information while trying to maintain creativity resulting in a pleasing and attractive appearance.

"We wanted to engage the user, but still make the site reflective of the welcoming nature of the village.” Winslow said the site will be updated on a regular basis. Visitors are encouraged to explore the website and sign up for direct emails by completing the online form.

