BETHALTO - The Village of Bethalto released info Thursday about leaf and brush pickup in October, November and December.

The Village of Godfrey Mayor Alan Winslow said in order to receive the leaf and brush pickup, Bethalto residents must subscribe with Republic Services' sign up by calling (618) 656-6883.

"The Village will pay this bill," Mayor Winslow said in a release. "Republic Services will then pick up leaves weekly, on Wednesdays, beginning October 3. Leaves must be in either paper landscape waste bags or in 32-gallon trash cans, marked with a large red X on them. Bags and cans must be left as close to the edge of the road as possible. There is a limit of eight bags per week, and bags or cans must not exceed 50 pounds in weight. If you have more than eight bags to be picked up, Republic Services will accept up to 28 at a time, but only if you notify them the week prior to pick up. This allows them to properly assign trucks for excess pick-ups.

"Republic Services will bill the Village for this service, not the customer. There is no cost to residents for this service during the months of October, November and December but you must subscribe for this service in order to receive it. Again, call 618-656-6883. As in the past, residents have the option of contracting with Republic Services for grass, leaf and brush pick up, during other months at their own cost.

"For brush pick up, brush and limbs must be no thicker than 4 inches in diameter, cut to lengths no longer than 4 feet, and tied into approximately 2-foot bundles. Leaves are not to be raked into drainage ditches or storm gutters. We recognize that this has been the allowed practice for many decades, but that practice must stop in order to prevent clogging the drainage systems. This is one piece of the puzzle to stop water from backing up into yards and homes."