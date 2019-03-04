BETHALTO – An emergency meeting of the Bethalto Village Board will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, April 1, 2019.

This meeting will discuss the potential of crime-free housing in the village. Bethalto Police Chief Craig Welch said his department is currently in the midst of two investigations within the village regarding Metro Apartments. Welch could not comment as to the nature of those investigations but said his department needs to utilize its resources to enforce village ordinances.

This meeting will be open to the public, and all residents are invited to attend.

