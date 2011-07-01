Villa Rose Senior Living Community will celebrate its 26th Anniversary Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Villa Rose Senior Living Community will celebrate its 26th Anniversary with free entertainment for residents and the general public: July 14th, an anniversary party with The Jerry Cobetto Band at 6:30 p.m.; July 20, Rick Pickrens presents Songs of the Singing Cowboys at 12:15 p.m. All are

invited. A display apartment will be open for viewing. Villa Rose is located at 401 South Moreland Road, Bethalto. Call (618) 377-3239 for reservations. Article continues after sponsor message Related Video: Print Version Submit a News Tip