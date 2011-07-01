Villa Rose Senior Living Community will celebrate its 26th Anniversary
Villa Rose Senior Living Community will celebrate its 26th Anniversary with free entertainment for residents and the general public: July 14th, an anniversary party with The Jerry Cobetto Band at 6:30 p.m.; July 20, Rick Pickrens presents Songs of the Singing Cowboys at 12:15 p.m. All are
invited. A display apartment will be open for viewing. Villa Rose is located at 401 South Moreland Road, Bethalto. Call (618) 377-3239 for reservations.
Related Video:
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.