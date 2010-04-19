(Bethalto, IL) - Villa Rose Senior Living Community in partnership with Alton Memorial Hospital will host a health fair on Friday, April 30, from 12:00-2:00 p.m. at Villa Rose in Bethalto.

Alton Memorial Hospital will provide free diabetes and blood pressure screenings. Dr. Craig Harms of Family Physicians of Bethalto will take questions during an "Ask the Doctor" hour from 12:00 p.m.-1:00 p.m. In addition, Dr. Kevin Cheely and Dr. Paul Hoover will be available for free spinal screenings during the health fair.

Health-related information will be available from area agencies, including BJC Lifeline, BJC Home Care Services, Senior Renewal, Rinderer's Pharmacy, Imaging Center of Alton, Area Agency on Aging of Southwestern Illinois, Madison County Transit and more.

Admission is free. There will be refreshments and drawings for attendance prizes. No advance registration is required. Villa Rose is located at 401 South Moreland Road in Bethalto. For more information on the health fair, contact Villa Rose at 618-377-3239.

