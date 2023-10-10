ALTON — In a monumental stride towards achieving pretrial fairness and ending the practice of wealth-based pretrial incarceration, the state of Illinois has officially abolished money bond, marking a historic moment for the justice system.

In my opinion, the Pretrial Fairness Act, which went into effect on September 18, 2023, brings a brighter future for countless individuals across the state who have languished behind bars while awaiting trial simply because they could not afford to pay bail.

To acknowledge this achievement and educate the public about the transformative implications of the Pretrial Fairness Act, the Illinois Network for Pretrial Justice and YWCA invite you to join a special teach-in event:

Event Title: Pretrial Fairness Act Teach-In

Date: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Time: 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm CDT

Location: YWCA, 304 E. Third St., Alton

Each year, over 250,000 people in Illinois find themselves incarcerated while awaiting trial, despite being legally presumed innocent. Many of these individuals are confined solely because they lack the financial means to secure their release through a money bond. The detrimental impact of pretrial incarceration on communities, families, and individuals cannot be overstated, as it often leads to job loss, destabilized families, and further entrenchment in the criminal justice system.

The Pretrial Fairness Act's implementation in Illinois is a testament to the collective efforts of advocates, community organizations, and the Illinois Network for Pretrial Justice. This coalition has been working tirelessly to eradicate wealth-based pretrial incarceration, ensuring that every person, regardless of their financial circumstances, is granted the opportunity to await trial in freedom.

