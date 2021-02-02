



ALTON - Some rooftop work at the Stratford Hotel in Alton captivated major interest Tuesday morning and into the afternoon in the downtown area.

The photos in the story are taken from the top of the Riverbender.com building and show a unique perspective of the Stratford Hotel renovation.

The hotel is under major restoration. It was purchased by Alton attorney John Simmons and his wife, Jayne, as part of their Downtown Alton re-development plan. The nearby Grand Theater is also a part of the plan.

The Stratford Hotel opened its doors in 1909 and has a capacity of 250 guests.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Stratford has been closed for many years, but it is expected to come back to life as part of this plan and provide Alton with a much-needed, downtown hotel.

Alton Mayor Brant Walker said the roof protection will make sure the building is waterproof and that is a big move.

“It is neat to see the new work going on,” Mayor Walker said. “It is awesome to see them up on the roof. A hotel in Downtown Alton has been needed for a long time. The Stratford Hotel also has so much historical significance. It is good to see that being preserved.

“When we get more cruise liners locating here and when we get Downtown Alton events happening again, I don’t think we will ever have any trouble filling up our hotels with occupants.”

More like this: