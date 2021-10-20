SEE VIDEO:

ALTON - Vintage Voices marked its 20th annual anniversary October 2, 3, 9, and 10 at Alton Cemetery, and was very well-received by the public.

The cast was once again outstanding in their various "vintage" roles of Alton history. Vintage Voices is produced by a volunteer committee. Proceeds from the event have significant benefits and support the continuation of the event, upkeep of the Alton Cemetery, and various community organizations.

Sharlene Meyer, one of the original founders of Vintage Voices said this season, "Watching the growth of Vintage Voices has been such a joy. Vintage Voices is entertaining, educational and keeps history alive in Alton. Congratulations to the committee for a great job well done."

Included in this story are photos and a video from this year's 20th-anniversary performances.

Cora Miller, who provided guide services for the 20th-anniversary Vintage Voices presentations, may have said it best about this year's cast and the performances on their Facebook page:

"There were nine grand historic presentations that gave life to the voices of our past as we shared a moment in time with actors in period dress.

"It was an hour of keeping history alive through their memorable voices, portraying people who once walked in the footsteps of the present. It was inspiring!"

