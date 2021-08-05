SEE VIDEO:

EAST ALTON - It was another special night in track and field star Jayden Ulrich and her family's memory book Tuesday night in her hometown of East Alton.

The East Alton Mayor Darren Carlton and the village board recognized the Oilers' standout athlete with the ultimate - a new street sign. From now on, anyone who enters East Alton will be able to see the great accomplishments of the stellar teen.

Ulrich was also an outstanding student at East Alton-Wood River.

Carlton read off all Ulrich's key accomplishments in her high school career, and the list is long. Now, Ulrich is off to school at Indiana University where some think she may one day develop and contend for a spot on America's Olympic team.

Ulrich recently concluded her high school career as an All-American with a fifth-place in the shot put at the Outdoor National Track and Field Championship at the University of Oregon. Jayden was a three-time state champion. She won the state discus title this year with a toss of 160-6.75 inches and the shot put with a throw of 48-8.25. She was the Gatorade Girls Track And Field Athlete Of The Year For 2021. She had a 168-foot plus discus throw this past year.

East Alton-Wood River High School head track and field coach Russ Colona described Jayden as “a one-in-a-kind athlete for East Alton-Wood River" and "a remarkable student and person."

Ulrich said she was really excited about the recognition at the village board meeting and the new street sign in her honor.

"I am really proud of everything I have done at East Alton-Wood River," she said. "I am sad it is over, but I get to start all over at Indiana University and do it again."

