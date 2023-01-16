FRIDAY, JANUARY 13 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 71, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 53: In a key Gateway Metro Conference game Friday night at the McGivney gym, Marquette went out to a big lead at halftime and went on to the win over the Griffins, snapping a four-game winning streak for McGivney.

The Explorers jumped to a quick 7-0 lead in the first, then used a 14-0 run in the first and second quarters to take a 40-18 lead at halftime and never trailed in going on to the win.

Braden Kline led Marquette with 23 points, while Parker Macias had 12 points, Sean Williams scored 10 points and Kendall Lavendar added eight points. Jackson Rodgers led McGivney with 16 points, while Andrew Kleinheider came up with nine points and Jacob Huber scored eight points.

The Explorers are now 11-8, while the Griffins go to 9-7.

BELLEVILLE EAST 54, COLLINSVILLE 46: East jumped out to an early lead and never looked back in taking a key Southwestern Conference win over Collinsville at Vergil Fletcher Gym.

The Lancers led all the way through, with edges of 15-10, 31-24 and 43-32 after the first three quarters, with the Kahoks winning the fourth quarter 14-11.

Jake Wilkinson led Collinsville with 16 points, while both Jamorie Wysinger and Nick Horras each scored nine points, Zach Chambers hit for six points, Adam Rimar had four points and Stanley Carnahan had two points.

The Lancers are now 16-3, while the Kahoks go to 13-7.

COLUMBIA 81, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 36: Columbia wen out to a big first quarter lead in going on to take the win at home over EAWR.

The Eagles led all the way through, with quarter scores of 29-5, 53-20 and 73-34, outscoring the Oilers in the fourth quarter 8-2.

Devon Green led EAWR with 14 points, while Jakob Gerber added 10 points, Seth Slayden hit for seven points and Jason Johnson scored five points.

Columbia is now 17-2, while the Oilers slip to 8-13.

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CHRISTIAN 74, WESTFAIR CHRISTIAN (JACKSONVILLE) 44: The Kunz brothers combination of Tommy and Joey struck again in leading MVCS to a win over Westfair.

MVCS held the lead all the way, with advantages of 16-11, 39-20 and 62-37 after the first three quarters, outscoring Westfair in the fourth 17=7.

Tommy Kunz hit for 28 points, while adding 10 rebounds, for MVCS, with Joey having 18 points and eight assists, Peyton Wright added 12 points, Drew Gaworski scored 10 points and Cam Golike came up with eight points

MVCS goes to 19-1, 6-0 in the Metro Athletic Conference, and travels to Poplar Bluff, Mo. for a blockbuster game against Westwood Baptist, who's also undefeated in the league, next Friday at 7 p.m.

In other games on Friday, Freeburg took a Cahokia Conference Mississippi Division win over Roxana at home 57-30, Triad won at Waterloo 55-15, and Highland got by Mascoutah in a MVC game 51-45. The result for the game between Metro-East Lutheran at Maryville Christian was not available at press time.

In the Centennial Winchester Invitational Tournament on Friday, in the fifth place semifinals, Mt. Sterling Brown County won over Payson Seymour 88-70, while the host Cougars defeated Greenfield Northwestern 58-43. In the second semifinal, Petersburg PORTA won over Griggsville-Perry 59-43, The tournament concludes on Saturday with PORTA playing Jacksonville Routt Catholic in the final at 7 p.m.

BOYS WRESTLING

EDWARDSVILLE WINS OVER ALTON AND ALTHOFF IN TRIANGULAR MEET: Edwardsville's boys wrestling team already shorthanded after the Cheesehead Invitational in Wisconsin last weekend, saw some of their younger wrestlers perform well as the Tigers won both ends of a triangular meet Thursday evening at Alton, defeating the Redbirds 49-19 and Belleville Althoff Catholic 84-0.

Edwardsville got off to a quick 13-0 lead with a forfeit at 105 pounds, a Tyler Perry 11-4 win at 113 pounds and Ryan Richie's 16-5 win at 120 pounds. Edwardsville also got win from Zeke Rhodes by fall at 2:27 at 132 pounds, Logan Hiller at 138 pounds, forfeits for Max Miller at 170 pounds and Hubert Thomas at 182 pounds and pins from Roman Janek at 1:18 of the 220-pound match and a 3:52 pinfall from Dawson Rull at 285.

William Harris of Alton scored the quick pin at 31 seconds of the 126-pound bout, while getting wins at 145 pounds and 152 pounds from Antoine Phillips in a 13-7 decision. Shane Scott won the 195-pound bout by fall at 56 seconds.

The Tigers got eight forfeits and six pins in the meet against the Crusaders, with Thomas getting the quick pin at 27 seconds of the 182-pound match.

