SEE VIDEO:

ALTON - The City of Alton with proud partners American Water Charitable Association Foundation (AWCF), National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA), and Illinois American Water, had a brief groundbreaking celebration at the site of the new community splash pad for Alton on Monday.

Alton Mayor Brant Walker thanked American Water Charitable Foundation, American Water, and the National Recreation Park Association for their support on the project, which was made possible by a $250,000 Building Better Communities grant from AWCF, whose program is administrated by NRPA. He also commended Greg Caffey, Michael Haynes, and all the City of Alton staff and aldermen for their work and support on the project.

The City of Alton received additional financial support through the Tax Increment Financing (TIF) program to aid in constructing concessions and restroom facilities at the splash pad/amphitheater location.

Article continues after sponsor message

Mayor Walker said: “What a great day for Alton,” about the new splash pad groundbreaking. “We are able to create another family-friendly area for our community. I couldn’t be happier. It is another reason to come and visit Alton.”

Karen Cooper, director of operations for Illinois American Water, spoke of how American Water has a long history in the City of Alton, with 145 years of water service.

“Our team is excited to play a role in the splash pad. We look forward to collaborating with the City of Alton on this project which will offer educational signage so reagents of all ages can learn about the importance of native plants and environmental stewardship.”

Kellie May previously said the NRPA is proud to support this important work through their partnership with the American Water Charitable Foundation.

“We are proud to support the essential work of park and recreation professionals in the City of Alton to provide their communities with equitable water-based education and inclusive play opportunities," she said previously.

Alton Park and Rec Executive Director Michael Haynes has been part of the splash pad project since the beginning. He and others have continued to pursue the development through the difficult year of the COVID-19 Pandemic and now it has become a reality.

“We are going to have a beautiful new splash pad with concession and restroom opportunities sandwiched in between the amphitheater,” he said. “It is going to be a tremendous asset to the community. I think everybody is looking forward to it.”

More like this:

Related Video: