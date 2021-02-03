EDWARDSVILLE - The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis identified the two victims Tuesday afternoon in the 6:04 a.m. Monday residential fire/double homicide at 2301 Wedgewood Drive in Alton. The victims are Robert B. Andrews, 59, and Leonard "James" Ebrey, 67.

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been intensely investigating the matter.

"After fire personnel arrived on scene and started attending to the fire, they observed a deceased adult male subject in the residence," Detective Lieutenant Brian Koberna said. "A second deceased adult male subject was later located. The investigation showed that the victims appeared to die as a result of homicide means."

The Major Case squad has approximately 30 investigators actively working leads in order to identify the person responsible for this heinous crime and bring them to justice.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Major Case squad of Greater St. Louis at (618) 296-5544.

