CITY OF JENNINGS PRECINCT, MO. - The deceased has been positively identified in the recent City of Jennings Precinct homicide case as Marshall Frenchie, 29 years of age, of the 2600 block of Hickory Street in St. Louis, Missouri.



At 8:55 p.m. on April 14, 2021, St. Louis County Police Officers from the City of Jennings Precinct responded to a call for service of a shooting in the 8400 block of Lucas and Hunt Road. Upon arrival, responding officers located an adult male seated in the driver seat of his vehicle suffering from at least one apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading the investigation, which remains very active at this time.

Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident. ?

