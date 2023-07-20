ST. LOUIS - The deceased in a fatal accident in the 10200 block of Halls Ferry Road in St. Louis County has been identified as Devyn Bolden, 18 years of age, of the 1900 block of Keeven Lane in Florissant, Missouri, 63031.

St. Louis County Crimes Against Persons detectives and the Accident Reconstruction Unit are investigating a fatal crash that occurred in the 10200 block of Halls Ferry Road that resulted in the death of an adult male.

On July 13, 2023, at 10:07 PM, St. Louis County police officers from the North County Precinct responded to a call for service for a motor vehicle crash in the 10200 block of Halls Ferry Road. Arriving officers located a motor vehicle involved in a crash with a motorized scooter.

Preliminary investigation has revealed a Chevrolet Malibu and the motorized scooter were southbound on Halls Ferry Road when the Malibu struck the scooter.

The male driver of the scooter was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver and passenger of the Malibu were not injured.

The investigation is ongoing. Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators if you have any information regarding this incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

