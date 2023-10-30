ALTON - Madison County Coroner’s Office Chief Of Investigations Shane P. Liley has identified a Godfrey area male who died as a result of being involved in a two-vehicle traffic crash early Sunday morning, Oct. 29, 2023. The man is identified as Anthony M. Geisen, 20, of Godfrey.

Geisen was the driver and sole occupant of a white 2015 Ford Focus Hatchback. He was traveling northbound on Henry Street and through the intersection of Landmarks Boulevard when he was struck on the passenger side by a 2024 Freightliner tractor-trailer.

The crash occurred at 5:54 a.m. on Oct. 29, 2023. Geisen was treated at the scene by paramedics with the Alton Fire Department and taken to OSF Saint Anthony’s Heath Center in Alton, where he was pronounced deceased at 6:23 a.m. after resuscitative efforts were unsuccessful. The victim was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash and his airbags did deploy, Liley said.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured during the crash and refused medical services at the scene. Preliminary findings from an autopsy performed yesterday to aid in determining the cause and manner of death show blunt head trauma as the cause of death, Liley said.

Routine toxicology testing remains pending at this time.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Alton Police Department Traffic Division, Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit, and the Madison County Coroner’s Office. Funeral arrangements are pending under the direction of Gent Funeral Home of Alton, Illinois.

The Office of Coroner extended their deepest sympathies to all involved in this tragic incident.

