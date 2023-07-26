MADISON - A victim in the Tuesday, July 25, 2023, shooting in Madison has been identified by the Major Case Squad. The victim is identified as Jaylen I. Woods, 19, of the 1700 block of Edwardsville Road in Madison.

Deputy Major Case Squad Commander Nick Novacich said at 1 p.m. on July 25, 2023, the Madison Police Department was dispatched to the 1700 block of Edwardsville Road, Madison, Illinois, in reference to a report of shots fired.

"Upon arrival, officers located a male victim lying in the backyard of a residence with multiple gunshot wounds," Novacich said. "The victim had unfortunately succumbed to his wounds and was pronounced deceased at the scene."

Novacich added: "This is an ongoing investigation and therefore no further information can be released at this time. We would like to express our condolences to the family of the deceased and ask that the community do the same."

If anyone witnessed this incident or has information related to this investigation, please contact the Major Case Squad at 618-876-4300 or Crimestoppers at 1-866-371-8477 or their email, tips@stlrcs.org.

