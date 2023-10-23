ST. LOUIS COUNTY - St. Louis County Police Department Crimes Against Persons detectives continued to investigate a homicide that occurred in the 7000 block of Glenmore Avenue in the city of Velda City, which resulted in the death of an adult male.

The deceased has been identified as Myyo Lanos, 18 years of age, of the 3100 block of Lucas and Hunt Road in Velda City, Missouri 63121.

On October 20, 2023, at approximately 5:44 PM, St. Louis County Police Crimes Against Persons detectives were requested by the city of Velda City to investigate a homicide within their city limits.

The investigation revealed at 5:22 p.m., officers from the Velda City Police Department responded to a call for a shooting in the 7000 block of Glenmore Avenue. Upon arrival, officers located a male victim lying in the street, suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced deceased on scene.

Further investigation revealed the victim and an unidentified male suspect were engaged in an altercation when the shooting occurred. The suspect fled the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators if you have any information regarding this incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

