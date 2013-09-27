GODFREY – Vicki Snell, associate professor of Dental Hygiene, recently received the 2013

Emerson Electric Excellence in Teaching Award. She has taught Dental Hygiene at Lewis

and Clark Community College for the past eight years.

In 2010, she was appointed by Gov. Pat Quinn to fill a four-year term on the Illinois State Board of Dentistry, was recently was reappointed, and will begin her second term in 2014.

Snell said teaching is her true passion in life.

“Teaching is a labor of love, and I don’t consider it work,” Snell said. “I’m truly grateful for this

recognition.”

Snell also serves as Dental Hygiene Clinical Board Examiner for the Central Regional Testing Board, Northeast Regional Board and the Western Regional Board.

Donna Meyer, dean of Health Sciences at Lewis and Clark, said Snell is devoted to her profession and students.

“Vicki is highly regarded as an expert in the dental hygiene profession. She uses numerous teaching methodologies to engage her students and is energetic and enthusiastic when

teaching and working with students,” Meyer said. “She is an excellent practitioner who knows the importance of critical thinking and problem solving for health care clinicians and is an exemplary faculty member who demonstrates the caliber of faculty at Lewis and Clark.”

Snell is a member of the American Dental Educator’s Association, American Dental Hygiene

Association, Illinois Dental Hygiene Association, Riverbend Dental Hygiene Association, and Golden Key Chapter International Honor Society Member.

She recently organized a statewide conference for dental professionals held at Lewis and Clark campus and organized the Children’s Dental Fair at Alton Square Mall.

Michelle Singley, professor and coordinator of the Dental Hygiene program, said Snell is dedicated to helping her students become the best in their field.

“Vicki is an enthusiastic instructor whose teaching style is like that of a coach speaking to her team,” Singley said.

“She wants to help students be the very best dental hygienists that they can be, and we are proud that she is able to utilize her expertise for the benefit of our students and graduates!”

Each year, the Emerson Electric Excellence in Teaching Awards recognizes more than 100 educators in the St. Louis metropolitan area – from kindergarten teachers to college professors – who are examples of excellence in their field.

This annual event is a significant recognition of the dedicated professionals who have chosen to pursue careers in teaching.

This year marks the 20th year that Lewis and Clark has participated in this regional recognition program.

