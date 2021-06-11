HARDIN - The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office delivered a summons on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, to John E. Lichthardt and Rebecca G. Mazzaro, of the Pleasant Drive Hollow in Kampsville, for a complaint about a vicious dog determination.

The court case is about an attack of a FedEx driver by two dogs on Saturday, June 5, 2021, on Pleasant Dale Hollow Road, north of Kampsville. The FedEx driver - Paul Gmoser of St. Louis - was severely injured after the dogs viciously attacked his limbs. Paul's brother, Mike Gmoser, said his brother's left wrist and hand were amputated and he has significant injuries to his right arm and both legs. He has been hospitalized in St. Louis since the attack.

Paul Gmoser was airlifted from the scene to a St. Louis hospital and was initially in the ICU, but his brother said he was moved down but remained serious with multiple surgeries ahead.

Calhoun Sheriff William Heffington said he thought, in the beginning, the dogs were of the pit bull breed, but he said the owners now say they are American Bulldogs.

The court date is 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in the Calhoun County Circuit Court 8th Judicial District.

A potentially dangerous or dangerous dog determination must be held less than 5 but not more than 10 days after service of notice of the hearing upon the owner. A vicious dog is any dog that, without being provoked, causes severe injuries or kills a human being.

Sheriff Heffington said this was one of the worst bite cases he had encountered in his career as sheriff and it was very tragic for the man and his family.

