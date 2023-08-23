ALTON - Members of VFW Post #1308 have given a lot through their military service. Now, it’s time for Alton to give back to them.

The Post #1308 building, located at 4445 North Alby Street, will receive a new ceiling next week courtesy of Home Depot and community volunteers. The new tiles will sustain the building and keep it safe for veterans who utilize the VFW’s services. Associates from the Alton Home Depot branch will be out bright and early on Tuesday, Aug. 29 to replace the ceiling tiles.

“We’re so thankful that somebody’s thinking about the VFW and trying to help us out,” Bob Myers, a Post #1308 member, said. “Our first goal is to help any and all veterans. This will help out a lot and bring attention that, hey, we’re still here.”

VFW Post #1308 provides resources and support for veterans and their families. The Post is also open to the public, with a bar, Queen of Hearts drawings, bands, events and a hall available to rent.

In a recent interview on Our Daily Show!, member Chad Sibley spoke about necessary repairs to the VFW building that have been completed in recent months, totaling over $12,000. As a company, Home Depot often donates time and resources to veteran organizations. Home Depot donated the ceiling tile to Post #1308, which saves $6,000 and relieves a major burden on VFW members.

“We’ve had a lot of major breakdowns here, really in the last six months. I mean, we’re talking 10s of 1000s of dollars have gone out, which we don’t have anymore,” Myers said. “We’re really grateful for [the Home Depot team].”

At 7 a.m. on Aug. 29, volunteers will meet at the VFW Post #1308. Lewis and Clark Community College’s Building Futures YouthBuild program is planning to send seven workers, and 15–20 Home Depot associates will be present to lead most of the construction.

“Home Depot really likes to try to focus on giving back to veterans. We like to have a community presence, so we like to give back to the community,” Alton store manager Mary Boschert said.

She added that the company has nearly 35,000 associates who have served in the U.S. military. The Home Depot Foundation and their volunteer task force, Team Depot, have donated over $400 million and many hours toward veteran causes.

“We want to try to help as many people as we possibly can,” explained Craig Roark, the captain of the Alton Home Depot store. He added, “I’m going to work my ass off to get this done in one day.”

The VFW will still need additional volunteers to complete the Post #1308 project. If you want to help, contact Post #1308 or show up on Aug. 29. No previous experience is necessary, as there will be tasks to fit every skill level.

To learn more about VFW Post #1308 and how you can support them, call 618-466-6883 or visit their official website or Facebook page.

