The VFW JR Girls Unit, Post 1308 cordially invites the families of the veterens of foreign wars, with girls in the families ages 5-16 to an informational seminal at the VFW Post 1308, 4445 Alby, Alton, IL. The seminar takes place on July 28, 2010 at 6:00pm. The seminar is to inform the families, of what the JR Girls unit is all about, and to recruit new members into our unit. The girl must have a parent or grandparent, step parent or step grand parent, who has served in a Foreign War to be considered for the VFW JR Girls Unit.

Come out and see us, and decide if this progrm is for your daughters, grandaughters, step daughters, step grandaughters in your families. The speaker will be Jr Girls Unit Chairman, Deborah Brown.

