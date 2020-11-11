WOOD RIVER - Because of Region 4 COVID-19 Pandemic restrictions, the City of Wood River canceled this year’s Veterans Day ceremony in front of the Wood River Veterans War Memorial in Central Park in the city.

However, today on Veterans Day, Wood River Mayor Cheryl Maguire said she thought it appropriate to make a few comments and feature the names of those on the Fallen Heroes Memorial.

“As we mourn the loss of the courageous mens and women, we remember and honor the sacrifice they made for all of us,” she said. “The public is welcome to visit the memorial in Central Park at any time and honor those on the memorial. It is a day of thanks and remembrance of the valor of our fallen heroes.”

Mayor Maguire Provided The Wood River Memorial fallen heroes below:

World War I

Army Private John Martnick

World War II

Navy Ensign Kenneth W. Baker

Army Air Corps Sgt. Jesse R. Black

Marine Corps Private First Class Randal J. Clark Jr.

Navy Chief Boatswain's Mate Fred V. Coffler

Army Private Lewis E. Diefendorf

Army First Sgt. Paul P. Fox

Army First Lt. Milton J. Goldfarb

Army Air Force Staff Sgt. Henry L. Hardesty

Army Cpl. Wayne W. Hoeche

Navy Air Corps Lt. Bernard Hudson

Navy Specialist First Class Joseph Leindecker

Army Private First Class Eugene F. Lyons

Army Private Albert M. McCracken

Army Tech Sgt. James E. Mellor

Army Staff Sgt. Christy E. Pate

Army Private First Class Lawrence T. Quertermous

Army Nurse Corps First Lt. Helen C. Seni

Coast Guard Coxswain Joseph B. Seni

Army Air Force Flight Officer Raymond M. Sexton

Army Private Stephen Skundrich

Army Private Eugene B. Steffen

Army Private George Sutton

Army Private William H. Tharp

Army First Lt. Joseph B. Toth

Army Tech Sgt. Richard W. Vernor

Army Air Force Sgt. Bryson West

Navy Specialist First Class Richard G. Wright

Army Staff Sgt. Raymond E. Young

Army Private Coy R. Peebles

Korean War

Marine Corps Sgt. John W. Bethards

Army Sgt. Francis E. Callahan

Army Private First Class James R. Cawthon

Army Private Robert F. LaCout

Air Force Lt. Robert R. Mayford

Army Sgt. Tony A. Neeley

Army Cpl. Richard T. Schum

Vietnam War

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Richard C. Bennett

Army Specialist Fourth Class Terry Dallape

Army Private First Class David L. Hampton

Army Staff Sgt. Charles W. Moody

Marine Corps Private First Class James S. Stassi

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Chris A. Totara

