Roll up your sleeves with the home of real rock radio, KSHE95, and the Lewis and Clark Community College Veterans Club Aug. 2-3 to save some lives.

Lewis and Clark’s Godfrey campus is one of several sites participating once again in the 30th Annual KSHE95 Summer Blood Drive. Appointments are available from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on Aug. 2 and from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Aug. 3 in the Advanced Technology Center (Trimpe Building, Room 141). To make one today, donors can call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code KSHE.

Participants who attempt to donate will receive a specially designed KSHE95 T-shirt, while supplies last. In addition, KSHE95 will be giving away two tickets every 20 minutes during the drive to an upcoming Sammy Hagar concert in St. Louis.

All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license, or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age (16 with parental permission), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Be The Match, the national bone marrow registry program, will also be on campus during most of the drive to provide information in the same general area.

“The L&C Vets Club has committed to supporting this important life-saving effort as part of all blood drives we sponsor on campus. It only takes about 15 minutes and a cheek swab to join the national bone marrow registry,” said Veterans Club Advisor Terry Lane.

For more information on the KSHE95 Summer Blood Drive, contact Dan Fox at (314) 422-8613. To learn about the Lewis and Clark event or about the Veterans Club, contact Lane at (618)468-5030 or tdlane@lc.edu.

