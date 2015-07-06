One of the highlights of the Edwardsville Fourth of July activities was once again the Veterans March hosted by Mayor Hal Patton for residents of the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon area.

Patton said veterans are recognized on Veterans Day and Memorial Day, but he also wanted to do something on the Fourth of July, when Americans are most patriotic.

“I wanted to show our veterans we appreciated them with every holiday in our community,” he said. “I enjoy doing this and I also like being able to help Mission For Moms.”

Participants assembled at the Ryan Garbs Gold Star Monument at 4:30 p.m. and started the march at 5 p.m. to the Edwardsville American Legion.

Article continues after sponsor message

Once again, Patton and the City of Edwardsville partnered with Mission of Moms, which sends care packages to veterans.

Eden Vitoff, an Edwardsville High School activist, represented Cool Cities in the walk and also brought some items for Mission For Moms to send care packages.

“This is a great opportunity to support our veterans,” he said.

Hayley Verheyen of the City of Edwardsville Park and Recreation Department said this was a great way before the fun of the fireworks to remember what the Fourth of July is all about.

More like this: