COTTAGE HILLS - The Global War on Terrorism Memorial Wall is on display at the VFW Post #7678 until Wednesday, Sept. 27.

The wall travels around the country as a memorial to lives lost in the Global War on Terrorism. In addition to thousands of names, the wall also has a timeline of major events, starting on Sept. 11, 2001.

“We wouldn’t be here today if it wasn’t for those folks that are on that wall,” said Post #7678 Junior Vice Commander Tim Brown, adding that observing the memorial is an “emotional, humbling and healing” experience.

Article continues after sponsor message

A procession of firefighters, police officers, motorcycles, veterans and active service members escorted the wall to Post #7678 from Gordon Moore Park on Friday morning. The Global War on Terrorism Memorial Wall is available for viewing at Post #7678, located at 121 S. Williams St. in Cottage Hills, until 3 p.m. on Sept. 27.

Post #7678 is also hosting their first Veterans Festival to coincide with the display. From noon to 10 p.m. on Sept. 22 and 23, families can enjoy food trucks, vendors and displays of military vehicles and aircraft. Live music will start at 5 p.m. both nights.

You can read more about the Veterans Festival in this article on RiverBender.com.

More like this: