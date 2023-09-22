COTTAGE HILLS - VFW Post #7678 in Cottage Hills is hosting their first Veterans Festival this weekend, complete with the Global War on Terrorism Memorial Wall on display.

Police officers, firefighters, veterans and active service members kicked off the festival on Friday morning with a procession from Gordon Moore Park to VFW Post #7678, located at 121 S. Williams St. in Cottage Hills. The group escorted the memorial wall, which travels throughout the country, to the Post, where it will be on display until 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 27.

Many people came to Gordon Moore Park to welcome the wall and pay their respects during the procession. Alton High School’s Air Force Junior ROTC Color Guard was present. A member of VFW Post #7678 gave an invocation, and the morning concluded with the singing of the National Anthem.

Article continues after sponsor message

Post #7678 Junior Vice Commander Tim Brown arranged for fireworks in place of the 21-gun salute. A Bell UH-1 Iroquois utility military helicopter, also called a “Huey,” circled the procession as they escorted the wall to Post #7678.

“We wouldn’t be here today if it wasn’t for those folks that are on that wall,” Brown told the crowd.

The Veterans Festival will run from Sept. 22 to 23. It is free and open to the public, with live music starting at 5 p.m. and food trucks and vendors available from noon until 10 p.m. Military vehicles and aircraft will be on display, and you can visit the Global War on Terrorism Memorial Wall to learn more about the War on Terror and read the names of lives lost.

For more information, check out this article on RiverBender.com or visit VFW Post #7678’s official Facebook page.

More like this:

Related Video: