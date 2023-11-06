ST. LOUIS — This Veterans Day, November 11, 2023, the American Red Cross is recognizing veterans who continue their service in local communities across the country. Veterans who step up to serve their communities through the Red Cross remind us of our founder, Clara Barton.

For more than 140 years, the American Red Cross has served military members, veterans and their families. Throughout the many decades, veterans have stepped up to support their communities after their active-duty service ends by volunteering with the Red Cross. From the front lines of disaster recovery to service in the Veterans Administration (VA) and military hospitals across the nation and around the world, their impact is integral to the Red Cross mission.

Red Cross workers from across the region support our military members each and every day. Our Service to Armed Forces team in the St. Louis assisted 1,297 service members, their families, and veterans since January 1, 2023, providing various services and support. Some of these services were emergency communications between families and military members assigned locally and in other parts of the world.

THE HEART OF OUR WORKFORCE

Over 20,000 Red Cross volunteers are veterans. Veterans hold many positions at the Red Cross, from nurses to logisticians, emergency management experts, project managers and preparedness experts, as well as a number of veterans in leadership roles at local Red Cross chapters across the country.

GIVE THE GIFT OF TIME

Join the Hero Care Network as a volunteer caseworker and help provide the critical link for military members, veterans and their families during emergency situations. To learn more about how you can give back to your community this Veterans Day, visit redcross.org/HeroCareVolunteer

