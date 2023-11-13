EDWARDSVILLE - Ron Swaim, former American Legion District Commander and Grand Marshal of the Edwardsville Veterans Parade, said each year, bands are a key component of the parade event, along with Scouts and youth in general.

The 2023 edition was no exception with several bands involved, including the Edwardsville High School Marching Band, Scott Air Force Color Guard, the Edwardsville Municipal Band, the Edwardsville Catholic Schools Band and more.

“It just promotes more small-town camaraderie,” Swaim said of the performances of the bands.

He said the American Legion was built on four pillars: Veterans Affairs & Rehabilitation, National Security, Americanism, and Children and Youth.

Swaim said he certainly felt this year's Legion Veterans Day Parade fulfilled those important pillars.

