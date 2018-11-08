EDWARDSVILLE - The annual Veterans Day Parade has named its grand marshal and will commemorate the 100-year anniversary of the end of World War I at 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 11, on Main Street in Edwardsville.

The parade grand marshal will be Richard Dickover. Dickover is an Air Force veteran and served in Asia. He has been heavily involved in American Legion affairs over the years in several officer positions.

Ed Hosto, one of the Veterans Day Parade coordinators, said there were 40 entries who have signed up to take part in the event and he expected some more. He encouraged the public to come out and support the veterans and said he hopes for a large crowd along the route.

For more information, contact (618) 656-9774 to show your support to the veterans and veterans or veteran organizations are encouraged to march with the rest.

Edwardsville American Legion Post No. 199 will have an open house after the parade on Sunday.

