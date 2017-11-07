Veterans Day morphs into month-long event by presidential proclamation Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. SPRINGFIELD - November will not only have Veterans Day this year, but according to a proclamation signed by President Donald Trump, the entire month is Veterans and Military Families Month. The President was joined at the proclamation announcement by Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin, who noted, “Our veterans and military families are an important part of our lives throughout the year, and by focusing for the first time nationally on a whole month of activities nationwide for Veterans and Military Families Month, we can more fully celebrate and recognize their contributions to the nation.” Among those activities are open houses at VA facilities, VA canteen specials, homeless veteran initiatives, and suicide prevention events. The full list of events is available online. Article continues after sponsor message The President followed up his proclamation by signing into law H.R. 1329, the "Veterans' Compensation Cost-of-Living Adjustment Act of 2017." H.R. 1329, which was sponsored by my friend, neighboring Congressman Mike Bost, provides for a cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for the beneficiaries of veterans' disability compensation and dependency and indemnity compensation equal to the Social Security COLA. Army Corps of Engineers Looking to Hire Wounded Warriors Veterans are being recruited by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers St. Louis District to join the Army Civilian Corps. An outreach message from the Corps of Engineers says, "Wounded Warriors are good candidates for the Army Civilian Corps: they've served, they've lived the Warriors Ethos, are comfortable with military protocol and lingo, understand the value of teamwork, are experienced taking on diverse challenges in a variety of environments, and choose to continue their service to their country as a civilian." Corps missions include providing national security and emergency response; supporting the armed forces; providing flood risk management and navigable waterways; and protecting the environment. More information is available by contacting Derek Montgomery, Veteran Outreach Coordinator, by phone at (314) 331-8101 or by emailing Derek.m.montgomery@usace.army.mil. Anyone interested in a federal job should create an online account at www.USAJOBS.gov. Step-by-step information is available in the "Help" section. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip watch live → Live Now Breese Central Cougars at Roxana Shells Football