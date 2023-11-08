RIVERBEND - Whether you’re a veteran, you have a veteran in your life or you just want to show appreciation to Americans who have served, Veterans Day is an opportunity to recognize these people and remember those who have been lost.

There are several activities scheduled this weekend around the Riverbend to recognize Veterans Day.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Donuts With Veterans

  • What: A morning of complementary coffee and donuts with veterans
  • When: 8–10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023
  • Who: Open to the public
  • Where: The School House Grill at Senior Services Plus, Inc., located at 2603 N. Rodgers Avenue in Alton
  • Note: More information is available here.

Carlinville Primary School Veterans Day Parade

  • What: Students will parade around Front Circle Drive at the school to recognize Veterans Day. Veterans are invited to walk with them.
  • When: 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023
  • Who: Open to the public
  • Where: Carlinville Primary School, located at 18456 Shipman Road in Carlinville
  • Note: The parade is hosted by the first grade classes.

Veterans Day Appreciation Breakfast

  • What: Complementary breakfast with guest speakers
  • When: 8–10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023
  • Who: Veterans and their families
  • Where: Best Western Premier, located at 3559 College Avenue in Alton
  • Note: Attendees are asked to RSVP by calling 618-433-8881 or emailing casta.zippmann@raymondjames.com.

VFW Post #1308 Veterans Day Program

  • What: A wreath-laying ceremony with guest speakers
  • When: 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023
  • Who: Open to the public
  • Where: VFW Post #1308, located at 4445 N. Alby Street in Alton
  • Note: Volunteers are needed to set up flags at VFW Post #1308 and to create the Avenue of Flags at Upper Alton Cemetery. At Post #1308, flags will be set up at 8 a.m. and taken down at 2 p.m. At the cemetery, flags will be set up at 6 a.m. and taken down at 3:30 p.m.

Article continues after sponsor message

Jerseyville Veterans Day Parade

  • What: A parade through the streets of Jerseyville
  • When: 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023
  • Who: Open to the public
  • Where: The parade starts on State Street and ends at West Pearl Street in Jerseyville.
  • Note: A ceremony will be held after the parade outside the Jersey County courthouse.

American Legion Post #794 Veterans Day Celebration

  • What: A complementary beer for veterans and chili for all legion family members throughout the day
  • When: Starts at 2 p.m.
  • Who: Veterans and their families, but the public is welcome to join the celebrations.
  • Where: East Alton American Legion Post #794, located at 120 E. Alton Avenue in East Alton

Edwardsville American Legion Post #199 Annual Veterans Day Parade

  • What: A parade through the streets of Edwardsville
  • When: 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023
  • Who: Open to the public
  • Where: The parade starts on Main Street and ends near Lincoln Middle School in Edwardsville.
  • Note: Immediately following the parade, there will be an afterparty at American Legion Post #199, located at 58 State Route 157 in Edwardsville.

A Salute to Veterans Featuring The Glendale Riders

  • What: A benefit concert with classic country music and a salute to veterans
  • When: 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023
  • Who: Open to the public
  • Where: Hatheway Hall at Lewis and Clark Community College, located at 5800 Godfrey Road in Godfrey
  • Note: Tickets are $20. To reserve tickets, call 618-462-4455. This concert is sponsored by the Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club. More information is available here.


Mouse Races for Folds of Honor

  • What: Mouse races with complementary draft beer and a cash bar
  • When: 6–11 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023
  • Who: Open to the public
  • Where: Woodlands Golf Club, located at 2839 Harris Lane in Alton
  • Note: Admission is $20. Veterans receive free admission. Proceeds benefit the St. Louis chapter of Folds of Honor. More information is available here.

If you have a Veterans Day event you would like to see included on this list, please email us at news@riverbender.com.

More like this:

Nov 9, 2023 - Alton VFW Post #1308 Plans Veterans Day Ceremony

Nov 13, 2023 - Ron Swaim Has One Of His Biggest Days Ever As Edwardsville Veterans Parade Grand Marshal

Nov 13, 2023 - Edwardsville Veterans Day Parade Attracts Hundreds In Annual Military Salute

Nov 6, 2023 - Marine Corps League Robert Windle Detachment Hosting 2023 Vet's Day Ceremony

Nov 13, 2023 - Veterans Day Parade Is One For Young, Old and Military Recognition

 