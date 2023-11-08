RIVERBEND - Whether you’re a veteran, you have a veteran in your life or you just want to show appreciation to Americans who have served, Veterans Day is an opportunity to recognize these people and remember those who have been lost.

There are several activities scheduled this weekend around the Riverbend to recognize Veterans Day.

Donuts With Veterans What: A morning of complementary coffee and donuts with veterans

A morning of complementary coffee and donuts with veterans When: 8–10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023

8–10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023 Who: Open to the public

Open to the public Where: The School House Grill at Senior Services Plus, Inc., located at 2603 N. Rodgers Avenue in Alton

The School House Grill at Senior Services Plus, Inc., located at 2603 N. Rodgers Avenue in Alton Note: More information is available here.

Carlinville Primary School Veterans Day Parade What: Students will parade around Front Circle Drive at the school to recognize Veterans Day. Veterans are invited to walk with them.

Students will parade around Front Circle Drive at the school to recognize Veterans Day. Veterans are invited to walk with them. When: 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023

9:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023 Who: Open to the public

Open to the public Where: Carlinville Primary School, located at 18456 Shipman Road in Carlinville

Carlinville Primary School, located at 18456 Shipman Road in Carlinville Note: The parade is hosted by the first grade classes.

Veterans Day Appreciation Breakfast

What: Complementary breakfast with guest speakers

When: 8–10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023

Who: Veterans and their families

Where: Best Western Premier, located at 3559 College Avenue in Alton

Note: . Attendees are asked to RSVP by calling 618-433-8881 or emailing casta.zippmann@raymondjames.com

VFW Post #1308 Veterans Day Program What: A wreath-laying ceremony with guest speakers

A wreath-laying ceremony with guest speakers When: 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023

10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023 Who: Open to the public

Open to the public Where: VFW Post #1308, located at 4445 N. Alby Street in Alton

VFW Post #1308, located at 4445 N. Alby Street in Alton Note: Volunteers are needed to set up flags at VFW Post #1308 and to create the Avenue of Flags at Upper Alton Cemetery. At Post #1308, flags will be set up at 8 a.m. and taken down at 2 p.m. At the cemetery, flags will be set up at 6 a.m. and taken down at 3:30 p.m.

Jerseyville Veterans Day Parade What: A parade through the streets of Jerseyville

A parade through the streets of Jerseyville When: 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023

10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023 Who: Open to the public

Open to the public Where: The parade starts on State Street and ends at West Pearl Street in Jerseyville.

The parade starts on State Street and ends at West Pearl Street in Jerseyville. Note: A ceremony will be held after the parade outside the Jersey County courthouse.

American Legion Post #794 Veterans Day Celebration What: A complementary beer for veterans and chili for all legion family members throughout the day

A complementary beer for veterans and chili for all legion family members throughout the day When: Starts at 2 p.m.

Starts at 2 p.m. Who: Veterans and their families, but the public is welcome to join the celebrations.

Veterans and their families, but the public is welcome to join the celebrations. Where: East Alton American Legion Post #794, located at 120 E. Alton Avenue in East Alton

Edwardsville American Legion Post #199 Annual Veterans Day Parade What: A parade through the streets of Edwardsville

A parade through the streets of Edwardsville When: 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023

3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023 Who: Open to the public

Open to the public Where: The parade starts on Main Street and ends near Lincoln Middle School in Edwardsville.

The parade starts on Main Street and ends near Lincoln Middle School in Edwardsville. Note: Immediately following the parade, there will be an afterparty at American Legion Post #199, located at 58 State Route 157 in Edwardsville.

A Salute to Veterans Featuring The Glendale Riders What: A benefit concert with classic country music and a salute to veterans

A benefit concert with classic country music and a salute to veterans When: 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023

7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023 Who: Open to the public

Open to the public Where: Hatheway Hall at Lewis and Clark Community College, located at 5800 Godfrey Road in Godfrey

Hatheway Hall at Lewis and Clark Community College, located at 5800 Godfrey Road in Godfrey Note: Tickets are $20. To reserve tickets, call 618-462-4455. This concert is sponsored by the Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club. More information is available here.



Mouse Races for Folds of Honor What: Mouse races with complementary draft beer and a cash bar

Mouse races with complementary draft beer and a cash bar When: 6–11 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023

6–11 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023 Who: Open to the public

Open to the public Where: Woodlands Golf Club, located at 2839 Harris Lane in Alton

Woodlands Golf Club, located at 2839 Harris Lane in Alton Note: Admission is $20. Veterans receive free admission. Proceeds benefit the St. Louis chapter of Folds of Honor. More information is available here.

If you have a Veterans Day event you would like to see included on this list, please email us at news@riverbender.com.

