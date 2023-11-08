Veterans Day Ceremonies, Parades and More Around the Riverbend
RIVERBEND - Whether you’re a veteran, you have a veteran in your life or you just want to show appreciation to Americans who have served, Veterans Day is an opportunity to recognize these people and remember those who have been lost.
There are several activities scheduled this weekend around the Riverbend to recognize Veterans Day.
Donuts With Veterans
Carlinville Primary School Veterans Day Parade
Veterans Day Appreciation Breakfast
- What: Complementary breakfast with guest speakers
- When: 8–10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023
- Who: Veterans and their families
- Where: Best Western Premier, located at 3559 College Avenue in Alton
- Note: Attendees are asked to RSVP by calling 618-433-8881 or emailing casta.zippmann@raymondjames.com.
VFW Post #1308 Veterans Day Program
Jerseyville Veterans Day Parade
American Legion Post #794 Veterans Day Celebration
Edwardsville American Legion Post #199 Annual Veterans Day Parade
A Salute to Veterans Featuring The Glendale Riders
Mouse Races for Folds of Honor
If you have a Veterans Day event you would like to see included on this list, please email us at news@riverbender.com.
